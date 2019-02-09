Katherine Heigl wants '27 Dresses' sequel

says she is ready for a sequel to her 2008 film "27 Dresses" and has already discussed the story idea with

played the role of in the much-loved film. The climax of the film saw Jane understanding the importance of putting herself first and walking down the aisle with (James Marsden).

The film also featured (Tess Nichols), and

"I think it would be awesome to see, seriously, what are their lives like 10 years later? Do they end up together? I personally think they did," told

"?I think (Tess and George) have, like, three kids and she?'s made Jane the godmother every time, so Jane has to plan the christenings and the baby showers and the gender-reveal parties, but then all the other bridesmaids (also) make her the godmother. But (Jane and Kevin) can?'t get pregnant," she added.

Heigl said Fletcher has expressed interest in the idea.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)