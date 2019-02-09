WR to reminisce Railways Heritage through special events

Western railway will kick off month-long events beginning February 11 to commemorate the splendid heritage of

The programmes include a Heritage Walk on February 11, an exhibition from February 12 to February 14 at Bandra station. The exhibition will display the iconic past of Western Railway through artifacts, informative panels and photographs, a said Saturday.

"To commemorate and celebrate the glorious history and to reminisce the splendid heritage of Indian Railways, the festivities will begin with a Heritage Walk on February 11," said PRO Ravinder Bhakar.

The exhibition will be held at the Grade-I Heritage Structure. Bandra has a blend of Victorian Gothic and Vernacular or Domestic style with its bilaterally symmetrical front facade," he added.

A ceremonial special steam heritage run will be held between Patalapani and Kalakund on February 15 and February 23, where Western Railway recently introduced a special heritage train.

Another exhibition cum Heritage Walk has been organised at the at in on February 23.

Guided tours of workshops have been organised for public on weekends to partake in the legendary past of Western Railway, the chief PRO said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)