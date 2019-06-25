Keeley Hawes to star in, produce real-life honour killing drama

British is set to star in and produce two-part drama "Honour".

The "Bodyguard" star will play a attempting to bring a group of killers to justice in the wake of honour-killing.

According to Variety, the series is based on the real-life case of Banaz Mahmod, a young Londoner murdered by her own family for falling in love with the "wrong" man.

"In a time where killings are still rife, it is critical to shine a light on such an important subject. Banaz Mahmod's story, and DCI Goode's subsequent investigation, is certainly one that needs to be told and I am proud to be a part of it," said.

She will start working on "Honour" soon after she wraps Netflix's adaptation "Rebecca", in which she plays Beatrice Lacy.

Written by Gwyneth Hughes, "Honour" will focus on Chief Inspector Caroline Goode's search to discover the fate of missing 20-year old Banaz.

" met her brutish death on the orders of her own father and uncle, which I find profoundly unsettling. That this story is ultimately so uplifting is down to the sheer heroism and dedication of the police officers who hunted down her killers," Hughes said.

