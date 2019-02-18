Kejriwal calls on Chandrababu Naidu

Arvind Kejriwal met with his counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu here Monday, days after the latter organised a day-long fast in New demanding special status for his state.

Naidu's protest in the national capital demanding special status for became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the BJP-led NDA government.

Kejriwal arrived here in the evening, accompanied by his deputy

D U Rao received the at the airport and drove him to Naidu's riverfront residence after a stopover at a hotel in

Both Naidu and Kejriwal were said to have discussed political issues though no formal communique has been issued either by the CMO or the

After the day-long protest in on February 11, the TDP is planning to organise a massive rally here seeking "justice" for

Naidu wants leaders of 22 parties, who attended the rally in Kolkata, to take part in the Amaravati event as well.

The date for the rally has not been fixed but the TDP is considering holding it in the first week of March, party sources said.

The issue might have also been discussed by the two Chief Ministers, they added.

