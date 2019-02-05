Mamata architect of federal front: Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Tuesday described his counterpart Mamata Banerjee as the "architect" of the federal front.

Naidu, who joined Banerjee's "Save India" sit-in here to protest CBI's attempt to question Rajeev Kumar, said her ruling will win all 42 Lok Sabha seats in in the upcoming

"She (Mamata Banerjee) is the of the federal front. She is the main pillar of the opposition," told reporters.

"She will win all the 42 seats in and will be in a decision making position at the national level," he said.

The said he had come on behalf of the 23 political parties who had participated in the January 19 opposition rally in the city.

also welcomed the order which stated that the CBI would not be able to arrest Kumar, and supported Banerjee's move to stage a sit-in demonstration in protest.

Banerjee began the sit-in in front of in the heart of the city on Sunday night after a CBI team attempted to enter Kumar's residence to question him in connection with chit fund scams.

She alleged that the CBI action was tantamount to stifling the spirit of "Constitution and federalism" in the country.

