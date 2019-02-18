Create hurdles for Chinese companies doing business in India: SJM to govt

The RSS-affiliated SJM Monday urged to create hurdles for Chinese companies doing business in as continues to block New Delhi's attempts to designate Masood Azhar, whose carried out the terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, as a "global terrorist".

In a letter to Modi, Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) co-convener said the dastardly terrorist attack in Pulwama has shaken the conscience of the nation and at this time steps should be taken to prevent the economic gain of any nation that directly or tacitly supports such terrorists.

"It is widely known that the continues to block our nation's attempts to designate Masood Azhar, of these terror attacks, as a 'global terrorist'.

"At such a time, we believe it is imperative that the government create similar hurdles for Chinese companies that are using for their economic gain," Mahajan said.

Welcoming the government's decision to withdraw the most favoured nation tag and raise customs duties for all products imported from Pakistan, he said should not allow Chinese companies to capture its user data without any restrictions and monitoring, as data is new

He claimed that in the past two years there has been a proliferation of Chinese and companies and other applications in India.

A number of them have in recent weeks been called out by the media as well as various concerned citizens for having undesirable content.

Such apps have been banned in various countries including These apps are known for sharing the details of children and being an open ground for child pornography and possibly anti-national activities.

should take necessary steps to ban Chinese apps, including TikTok and Helo, as they have undesirable content, he said.

India also needs to curtail the operations of Chinese telecom companies in India, which have already secured many vital and sensitive 4G contracts in India, he said asserting that there is a case for enforcing national security provisions in

Concluding the letter to the prime minister, the SJM said the government must stop supporting the companies of an enemy state and take a more comprehensive view of national security.

Forty CRPF jawans were killed in the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

