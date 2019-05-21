Kejriwal dials Akhilesh to discuss post-results strategy

Delhi Minister and (AAP) supremo talked to (SP) Yadav over phone on Tuesday to discuss the strategy to be followed after the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll results on Thursday.

told reporters here that the two leaders held talks over phone.

Singh also met Yadav in and discussed the political situation prevailing in the country.

He said Kejriwal and Yadav talked about the strategy to be followed after the announcement of the poll results.

Singh added that their priority was to stop the ruling from forming the government.

On May 17, Andhra Pradesh Minister and (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu had paid a "courtesy visit" to Kejriwal.

The results of the just-concluded, seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)