First dose of Covid vaccine given to all eligible people in Delhi: Kejriwal

First dose of Covid vaccine has been administered to all people eligible for inoculation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday while hailing the healthcare and frontline workers who have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic.
Taking to Twitter, he shared data on the vaccination drive underway in the city.
"Delhi completes first dose to 100 per cent eligible people -- 148.33 lakh. Salute to doctors, ANMs, teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries," Kejriwal tweeted.
Delhi on Thursday had achieved the milestone of administering at least one dose of Covid vaccine to all above 18, government data showed.
According to the CoWIN dashboard, 1,48,27,546 people in Delhi have taken at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine by 8 pm on Thursday.
As per the draft roll published on November 1, 2021, the total number of electors in Delhi stands at 1,47,95,949.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
