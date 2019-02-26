Kejriwal lauds IAF pilots for striking terror targets inside Pakistan

Chief Minister Tuesday saluted the pilots of the (IAF) after it carried out air strikes in

"I salute the bravery of pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan," said in a tweet.

is believed to have carried out air strikes inside early Tuesday and targeted terror camps, sources said.

The strikes involving several fighter jets of the successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in province, the sources said



The on Tuesday alleged that the Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzaffarabad sector.

"Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzaffarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," Asif Ghafoor, of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the of the army, said in a tweet in

"Indian Air Force violated Line of Control Pakistan. immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back," he tweeted.

