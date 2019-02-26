Rahul Gandhi lauds IAF pilots for air strikes on Pakistan

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday lauded the pilots of the Indian Air Force after air strikes on Pakistan.

"I salute the pilots of the IAF," he tweeted.

Gandhi also put out the Indian flag along with his tweet.

The Congress also tweeted, lauding the role of the Indian Air Force in keeping Indians safe with its consistent and determined effort.

"We salute the @IAF_MCC for their consistent & determined effort to keep Indians safe. Jai Hind," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

