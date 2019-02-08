Kejriwal's car attacked in Narela, nobody hurt: official

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car was on Friday allegedly attacked by a mob armed with sticks in Narela, an in the said.

Nobody was hurt, he said.

A group of about 100 men tried to stop Kejriwal's car and attacked it with sticks.

The incident occurred when Kejriwal had gone to the outer locality to inaugurate development works in 25 unauthorised colonies, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)