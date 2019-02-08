Kejriwal wants CBI raid of PMO over Rafale deal, AAP lodges police complaint against Modi

An "independent" CBI should raid the PMO, seize files and make arrests in connection with the fighter jet deal, said Friday, as his party lodged a police complaint against

AAP's registered a complaint against Modi at station here after a report was published by newspaper on the deal.

"In the light of today's expose on Rafale, 'independent' CBI shud raid PMO, seize all the files related to and make arrests just like they raided my office and residence and commissioner(sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

The report published by claimed the raised strong objections to "parallel discussions" conducted by the PMO or during the negotiations over the Rs 59,000 crore Rafale deal between and

Singh maintained that his party was the first to flag Rafale deal "scam" as he cited a letter written by him to the Chief Vigilance Commissioner(CVC), the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) and the CAG last year.

"The truth that has come to the fore now has exposed real the face of Modi. We have been saying from day first that there is a scam of Rs 36,000 crore," Singh alleged at a press conference.

Singh was one of the petitioners before the Supreme Court, seeking a probe in the alleged "scam" in the Rafale deal.

AAP's ND Gupta demanded seizure of all documents quoted by newspaper by the CBI so that no "tampering" is done to "dilute the seriousness" of the matter.

The Rafale deal issue rocked the Lok Sabha as well, with dismissing the media report as "flogging a dead horse" and slamming the opposition for playing into the hands of vested interests.

