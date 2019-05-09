Keltron signs MOU for manufacturing GPS based vehicle tracking

State-owned has signed an MOU with (P) Ltd for manufacturing GPS-based vehicle tracking modules.

The MOU was signed recently between Managing Director, and UNIDAD Dr Gigi Joseph in the presence of Chairman, N Narayana Moorthy and other officials, a press release said.

Keltron would be producing the modules in its production and at Keltron Equipment Complex at nearby Karakulam, based on the design and support of UNIDAD and with a buyback arrangement on a monthly basis.

The product release from Keltron is expected to take place in July 2019.

based enables 24x7 monitoring of vehicles and generates alerts and reports on real-time basis from its control centre.

Data that can be acquired include vehicle location, speed and fuel level among others.

Since 2013, Keltron is a major player in the field of through the assembling of GPS-based vehicle tracking devices, development of related software and its integration and setting up besides operating 24x7 control rooms.

Keltron had successfully installed more than 1,250 for police, along with the provision for digitising a crime using GIS based analysis of crimes.

In addition, it has provided in 700 house boats for tourism department, 300 fishing boats for Fisheries department, around 200 vehicles for various government departments and in 3000 school-college buses.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)