US-China trade tensions 'threat to the global economy': IMF

tensions and the exchange of tariffs between the and pose a "threat to the global economy", the warned on Thursday.

Renewed tensions between the two economic superpowers were hanging over the negotiations that were set to resume later Thursday and IMF renewed the call for a "speedy resolution".

"Clearly tensions between the and in the sphere are a threat to the global economy," Rice told reporters.

"As we have said before, everybody loses in a protracted conflict."



The US- talks seemed on the verge of collapse this week after said he would more than double punitive tariffs on USD 200 billion in Chinese goods starting Friday, accusing of backtracking on commitments made during the year-long negotiations.

denied the charge on Thursday and warned of unspecified retaliation should the new 25 per cent duties take effect. Nevertheless, is due in for the key round of talks.

Trump said Wednesday that China's negotiators were coming to "make a deal."



Rice called on "all parties to seek a resolution... that strengthens the international trading system." "We'd be hoping for a speedy resolution to these discussions."The IMF last month predicted that the slowing world could see a modest rebound in the latter part of 2019 -- provided in part that the world's top two economies resolve their differences.

Officials called the recovery "precarious." The IMF's World Economic Outlook once again downgraded global growth to 3.3 percent for 2019, two tenths lower than the global crisis lender forecast in January and four tenths lower than October.

