More than 1,000 handguns and rifles have been seized in a raid on a mansion in an upscale neighbourhood in the US city of Los Angeles, said.

The came from an anonymous tip that firearms were being sold illegally out of the home, the Bureau of Alcohol, (ATF) said.

The house, which is mostly hidden from the street by high hedges, is located in the exclusive area of Los Angeles, near the famed and the home of and Beyonce.

Video footage taken by local television stations showed Police Department (LAPD) officers and ATF agents inspecting enormous piles of handguns and rifles on grey tarpaulins outside the home.

"Pursuant to an anonymous tip, ATF and LAPD became aware of an individual conducting illegal firearms (transactions) outside the scope of the federal firearm license that the individual possesses," the ATF said in a statement.

"A large amount of firearms manufacturing equipment and tools have been recovered," the ATF said.

"While the continues, there has been more than 1,000 firearms seized," it said. "ATF and LAPD have no reason to believe the public is in any danger."



According to the police, one person was arrested and is facing charges of "unlawful transportation, giving and lending an assault weapon." He was identified by as Girard Damien Saenz, 56.

"I've never seen so many weapons in my career of 31 years," LAPD told reporters.

"That's such a big arsenal in a residence in this type of neighborhood," Ramirez said.

"It's kind of astounding." Times said the home where the weapons were seized belongs to Cynthia Beck, who is married to Gordon Getty, the son of tycoon J

said Beck could not be reached for comment and it was unclear "what, if any, connection she had to Wednesday's events.

