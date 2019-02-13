Letstrack CEO Named as India's Inspirational Leader by WCRC

/ -- to new heights with an exceptional growth rate



Letstrack, a market in has recently announced that its & Founder - Kumar has been recognized as India's Inspirational (2018-2019) at the 3rd edition of Global Indian Excellence Summit, attended by the top business leaders and investors from Europe, America, and in

The award program appreciates India's Business Leadership and their contribution in strengthening the economy with stellar leadership. Kumar was selected for this award by an independent jury panel for excelling in business innovation, style of leadership, driving force and social responsibility behind his vision and philosophy.

"I am honored to receive such an influential title and award by WCRC. It belongs to and the entire team which has always believed in me as well as my commitment to innovate and impact the tracking marketplace and deliver the best to our customers," said.

Vikram is the youngest among all other winners of the award including - the of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Tapan Singhal - MD & of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Chetan Kajaria - MD Kajaria and Schauna Chauhan - of

"This award is an important milestone in my entrepreneurial journey. I feel so humbled to have shared the stage and this award with such great business leaders, which is giving me happiness and also a pressure to perform better for and the team associated," he added.

Vikram founded in 2017 and spearheads the business offerings and partnerships, making it Asia's number 1 tracking company. In addition to India's Inspirational award, Vikram has also joined the list of '50 Fast Growing CEO's of - 2018' by CEO magazine.

His sound professional background with a commitment to build a strong customer base has pushed the company to international boundaries and plans to expand it to 50 countries by 2020. Moreover, his clear vision in leading Letstrack has proved as an added advantage for the company's brand value and phenomenal growth it has been witnessing.

Recently, Letstrack has also been awarded 'The Extra Mile Award' by the Connect for their outstanding performance in 2018.

Currently, Letstrack has more than 2 lakh users in with a customer base increasing at 15% month on month. It has grown from 400% in 2017 to 600% in 2018 and also claims to become the fastest downloaded app in the tracking space.

Furthermore, Letstrack is expanding its team and to accommodate more employees, it is relocating to a new and bigger space in Gurgaon's prime location boasting new functional design, high-tech infrastructure, creative workspace, and more meeting rooms.

Letstrack varied family of sophisticated tracking solutions combined with our powerful yet intuitive Apps and ensure everybody can benefit. Families can feel closer than ever with the comfort of increased safety, vehicle owners can benefit from features they never thought they would be seen in their car, bike or commercial vehicle and business owners can improve the efficiency of countless elements of their company with powerful and team tracking.

