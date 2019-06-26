Kenya court blocks East Africa's first coal plant

Kenya's court blocked Wednesday the construction of a plant along the country's idyllic coastline in a move hailed as a "big victory" by those waging a years-long fight against the project.

"set aside" an earlier decision granting a licence to developers Amu Power, who wanted to build East Africa's first-ever coal-fired power plant near the

Activists cheered and embraced in the as the order was given, halting the USD 2 billion (1.7 billion euros) fossil-fuel project championed by the from proceeding.

Balala ordered to re-conduct an environmental assessment of the plant's impact on Lamu, an tourist haunt that includes a UNESCO World Heritage site and boasts vibrant marine life.

The company was given 30 days in which to appeal.

The tribunal also ruled that the public had been inadequately consulted about the initiative, which has been in the planning stages for about six years and resisted along the way by activists and local communities.

"Justice is served at last," said Omar Elmawi, from the deCOALonize movement.

The government says the project -- a joint venture between a Kenyan firm and -- will help secure and spur growth in the region's most dynamic economy. Construction was to be carried out by Power Global.

But campaigners argue the scheme is costly, damaging and out of kilter with the global switch towards renewables, which are safer and increasingly cheaper.

This month scores protested in the streets of against the project, the bulk of which is being financed by China, and has also raised concerns over Kenya's rising debts.

"This is a big victory, this is a big day for Lamu people, it's big day for Kenya, it's a big day for and it's a big day for the world," said Mohamed Athman, a member of the activist group.

Experts also raised issues with the project, with some independent studies warning power generated at the plant would be far costlier than anticipated.

The station was to burn imported from South Africa, and would have been the first country in the region to establish such a fossil fuel plant.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)