L-G launches RERA Delhi portal

-
ALSO READ
State agencies should be held responsible for delaying approvals to realty projets: VP
Real Estate Sector Expected To Contribute 13% To India's GDP By 2025
UP RERA issues deregistration notices to 7 builders
Modispaces Analyses the Current Real Estate Trends in India
Govt forms committee for 'effective' implementation of real estate law RERA
-
Lt Governor Anil Baijal Monday lunched the official portal of RERA Delhi and saying it will promote transparency and accountability in the real estate sector.
The Government of India has implemented the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, RERA, to check malpractices in the sector. The Act came into force on May 1, 2017.
"Launched official portal of RERA, Delhi (https://rera.delhi.gov.in ). The website will help promote transparency & accountability in real estate sector. Advised to provide an interactive forum for knowledge sharing with other RERAs... I congratulate the RERA team for the initiative," the L-G tweeted after the launch.
The RERA Act aims to reform the real estate sector in the country, encouraging greater transparency, citizen centricity, accountability and financial discipline.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU