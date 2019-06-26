Jagan govt to probe 'irregularities' in Amaravat development

The government in Wednesday decided to probe alleged irregularities related to the development of the states new capital city before taking a call on the future course of action.

Chief held a detailed review meeting on the capital development with officials of the AP Capital Region Development Authority where he wanted a thorough probe into the 'irregularities', Municipal Administration said.

Everything related to the capital is stinking with corruption. The previous TDP government indulged in unabashed scams. Be it land pooling, various construction works, allotment of land...everything reeks of corruption. So, the Chief wanted a thorough probe into all this, he said.

There were gross irregularities even in allotment of returnable plots to the farmers who parted with their lands for the capital development, he told reporters at the end of the three-hour long meeting.

The government would take a call on further constructions in the capital after studying various aspects, including corruption, he added.

The is very particular that there should not be any corruption and also that farmers and people should not be put to any sort of trouble.He wanted a good name for the government and the satisfaction of executing a good project, the Minister added.

Botsa said another round of meeting on the capital would be held soon when crucial decisions would be taken.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)