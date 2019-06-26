Uber buys AI firm to advance push on autonomous cars

said Wednesday it has acquired to help advance its for self-driving cars.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but the said some 40 employees from the Seattle-based firm would join Uber's advanced group developing plans for autonomous taxis.

specialises in computer vision, a field within that is used to better understand or "label" the surroundings of vehicles that will be deployed autonomously.

"The team at has built to label at scale using the latest AI and user experience techniques," said Jon Thomason, vice president of for the division.

"Training our AI at increasing pace is critical to scaling our self-driving technology, and I look forward to bringing Mighty AI's technology together with our existing labelling automation expertise to help us move even faster."



Daryn Nakhuda, Mighty AI's chief executive, said in a statement released by Uber: "I'm excited to pair Mighty AI's platform and expertise in generating high-quality labelled data with ATG's world-class research and engineering to accelerate the development of "



Uber, which has become the most important ride-hailing operator, has been moving into new technologies that could see deployment of autonomous vehicles and even flying cars in the coming years.

The comes amid reports that had acquired self-driving tech startup Drive.ai to advance its own ambitions in the sector.

The site Axios first reported the deal for Drive.ai, saying the price would be below the USD 77 million raised by the startup.

did not respond to a query by AFP on the report.

