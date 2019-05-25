Kenyan national held with cocaine worth Rs 3 cr in Mumbai

A Kenyan national who allegedly supplied "high quality cocaine" in several parts of the metropolis has been arrested and a huge quantity of the worth Rs 3 crore has been seized, police said Saturday.

The seizure was made by the Bandra unit of the Anti- Narcotic Cell on Friday night.

"A patrolling ANC team intercepted a person carrying a green bag in Carter Road area. A search led us to over half a kilogramme of high quality worth Rs 3.06 crore in the illicit market. The man has been identified as Kenyan national David Lemaron Ol Tubulai," an said.

"Our probe shows that he is one of the main suppliers of in upmarket areas like Khar, Juhu and Versova. He has been charged under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act," he said.

