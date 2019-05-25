Taika Waititi's 'Akira' movie gets May 2021 release date

Filmmaker Waititi's live-action film "Akira" has been given the release date of May 21, 2021.

An adaptation of Katsuhiro Otomos manga series of the same name, the project has been long in the making.

Jordan Peele, George Miller, and were all circling the project at some point in the last few years.

Waititi, who directed Marvel's blockbuster "Thor: Ragnarok", boarded the project in 2017.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, which hails from stable, will open opposite Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4".

Hollywood star is producing though his Way along with

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)