JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Clint Eastwood's 'The Ballad Of Richard Jewell' moves to Warner Bros

Lone Maha Cong MP questions liquor ban in Chandrapur
Business Standard

Taika Waititi's 'Akira' movie gets May 2021 release date

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Filmmaker Taika Waititi's live-action film "Akira" has been given the release date of May 21, 2021.

An adaptation of Katsuhiro Otomos manga series of the same name, the project has been long in the making.

Jordan Peele, George Miller, Christopher Nolan and Justin Lin were all circling the project at some point in the last few years.

Waititi, who directed Marvel's blockbuster "Thor: Ragnarok", boarded the project in 2017.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, which hails from Warner Bros stable, will open opposite Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4".

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is producing though his Appian Way along with Andrew Lazar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 14:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements