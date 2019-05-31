Ker CM congratulates PM Modi on assuming office again

Vijayan Friday congratulated on assuming office of the for the secondtime.

In a message to Modi, he said the Centre and states needed to cooperate and move forward for ensuring inclusive development of all, a press release from the Chief Minister's office said here.

Modi, who led the NDA to a massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, was sworn in for a second term Thursday. Other union ministers were also sworn in along with him.

Vijayan also praised Minister of state for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who hails from Kerala, on him assuming office Friday.

The veteran CPI-M expressed hope Muraleedharan would extend his unstinted cooperation to the "collective efforts" in getting the state's requirements from the Centre.

The senior BJP leader, elected to Rajya Sabha from Mahrashtra, is also MoS, Parliamentary Affairs.

Vijayan had skipped the swearing-in ceremony of and his ministers Thursday citing pre-occupation with party related matters in state.

