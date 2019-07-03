Ker Govt to bear expenses incurred for pvt security cover

The Kerala Government Wednesday decided to bear expenses incurred for providing private security cover to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,a Z+ category protectee,during his 12-day European tour from May 8.

The Chief Minister had participated in various programmes, including the United Nations world reconstruction conference in Geneva, Switzerland, wherein he had shared the devastation caused to the state by the floods in August last year and the reconstruction plans.

Vijayan had visited the Netherlands from May 9-11 and subsequently toured Switzerland, Paris and London.

As the CM is a Z+ category protectee, state Police chief Loknath Behera had requested the Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs and head of Chancery, Embassy of India, in Hague, Netherlands and other countries to provide adequate security cover, according to a June 29 communication by Additional Chief Secretary, T K Jose.

The Home department's order stated that the government has examined the matter and ratified the action of Indian embassies in providing private security for the protection of the Chief Minister during the tour.

The state police chief has been directed to make necessary arrangements to settle the payment for the purpose from any of the Head of Account with sufficient funds in consultation with embassies concerned of India.

