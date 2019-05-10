Ker HC says authorities to decide on allowing tusker in Pooram festival

The High Court Friday refused to interfere in a petition seeking to allow a 54-year old celebrity jumbo to take part in the state's famous festival next week, saying the authorities concerned should take a decision on the matter.

When the plea came up for consideration, Justice said a decision on allowing the tusker named Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran, India's tallest captive elephant, to participate in an important ritual related to the festival has to be taken by the authorities concerned.

In their plea, owners of the elephant said they are concerned as district authorities may not permit it to participate in the ritual.

With the court refusing to interfere with the matter, an expert committee has to take a call on the issue. It will be chaired by and comprising experts, including and veterinary doctors,



The administration has already banned parading of Ramachandran in any festival, after arriving at a conclusion that it has run amok and killed people and elephants.

Besides, the elephant is also partially blind.

In recent years, the main event of festivities begins with Ramachandran symbolically pushing open the southern entrance gate of the ancient in Thrissur city.

