Kerala role model in making tourism disabled-friendly:Minister

A video brochure in sign language and a brochure on local attractive spots were unveiled Saturday by Kadakampally Surendran, who claimed Kerala was the first in the country to create basic amenities for the disabled in tourism centres.

The was speaking after unveiling the new initiatives of (T.E.P.S) at a function here.

launched the refurbished website of Thenmala ecotourism besides a brochure on the attractive spots at Thenmala and video brochure in sign language.

A 'Buddha Mayuri Corner' set up at Butterfly Safari at Thenmala which gives information about the states butterfly Buddha Mayuri, a guiding mobile application on platform, and description boards about deer species, to be put up at Deer Rehabilitation Centre, Ottakkal, Thenmala were also unveiled.

"So far over 100 tourism centres in the state have been equipped with disabled-friendly facilities. Its the objective of the tourism directorate to make all the tourism centres disabled-friendly," the said.

Claiming that Thenmala was the first planned ecotourism destination in the country, he also unveiled the Thenmala holiday tour package by handing over a copy of it to director,

Bala Kiran said the minister will inaugurate disabled-friendly infrastructure facilities set up in over 100 tourism centres on March 4.

"The facilities include ramps, wheel-chairs and toilets. It took eight months to complete the project," he added.

The 16-page brochure was prepared by government school for the visually impaired, Vazhuthacaud.

The four minutes and 35 seconds video brochure in sign language was created with the help of Government VHSS for the hearing impaired, Jagathy.

These are the first-of-its-kind brochure and video in the tourism sector in the country, according to officials.

The trial version of the mobile application with navigation facility offers essential information for visitors coming from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Sengottai in Tirunelveli district of

It also consists of brief descriptions about attractive spots and natural resources on the way to Thenmala.

The guiding navigation application of the T.E.P.S has been developed by Palakkad-based and Research Pvt. Ltd.

