2 soldiers, 2 civilians killed in Indian firing across LoC: Pak Army

said Saturday that two of its soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with Indian forces near the Line of Control.

The soldiers were killed in the Nakiyal Sector of the LoC, it said.

"Reports of casualties of Indian troops and damage to post due to effective response by Pakistan Army," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the of the army, said in a statement.

Separately, the claimed that Indian firing was continuing across the LoC, which killed as two civilians and injured two others, including a woman.

