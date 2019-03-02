OSDA signs MoUs with Cisco, Tata Strive

-
The Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Saturday signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Community Initiative Trust and Cisco to strengthen the skill ecosystem in the state.
While the OSDA pact with Tata Community Initiative Trust was to scale up the Nano Unicorn programme, the MoU with Cisco entails.
Nano Unicorn is a OSDA programme where skilled youths are nurtured to become small entrepreneurs and future employers. Tata Community Initiative Trust will help OSDA to identify the youth with entrepreneurship potential and devise structured training programmes.
The second MoU was signed between Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), State Council of Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTEVT) and Cisco Systems India Private Limited (Cisco) for skill development, IT education and workforce development for the youth of Odisha undergoing training at ITIs and Polytechnics.
