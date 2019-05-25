Khandu thanks the people for reposing faith in his govt

Saturday thanked the people of the state for reposing faith in the policies and performance of his government and electing 41 BJP MLAs in the recently held state polls.

The BJP won 41 seats in the 60-member Assembly while the (United) bagged seven, the (NPP) five, the four, the People's Party of Arunachal one and Independents two.

Khandu, in a statement here, also thanked the people for electing two BJP MPs from the state with massive margins, "strengthening the hands of Narendra Modi".

"It is Narendra Modi's good governance and policies that ignited minds of our people and they openly voted for development and voted for 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'," he said.

He dedicated the people's massive mandate to party leaders and workers. He said the BJP's ideology of development and strong leadership under Modi and resulted in the Lok Sabha successes.

"I and my colleagues realise that we have been given a sacred duty of working tirelessly towards turning the aspirations of the people of the state into reality. Taking the goals of development to each and every section of society and every nook and corner of the state remains a big responsibility, we are committed to achieve this goal and transform in all spheres," Khandu said.

He vowed to continue working for with more vigour and dedication.

"Good governance, systematic governance reforms, strong policy decisions and people-centric development agenda ensuring that development fruits reach the last man standing, bore fruits and people in large number voted for us," the said.

Congratulating all the winning candidates, Khandu said a strong, stable and committed government is in place now which would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the state achieves unprecedented heights of all-round development.

"People's mandate for development shall be our guiding light in all the policies of the new government," the said.

