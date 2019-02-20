Need for change in mindset of Arunachal legislators: Khandu

Chief Minister on Wednesday called for a change in mindset of the state's legislators and advised them to work with team spirit.

He said the lawmakers need to focus on proper planning so that developmental efforts of the could reach the people.

"If we go with our old style of functioning in governance, we will have to face a tough situation in the future.

"We must change our attitude and need to work with 'Team Arunachal' spirit for development," Khandu said, addressing the 33rd celebration at Indira Gandhi Park here.

Khandu said the onus lies on better planning and execution of work with judicious utilisation of funds for to emerge as a developed state.

"In its 33-year journey, the state witnessed many ups and downs. Years of negligence has put the 'underdeveloped' tag on the state, which started getting importance only when the NDA government came to power at the Centre in 2014," the said.

"With the efforts of 'Team Arunachal', my government has been able to reduce corruption to a certain extent," Khandu added.

Meanwhile, along with the and his cabinet colleagues on Wednesday paid homage to the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

"The supreme sacrifice made by our jawans will be a source of inspiration for the people of the country in their fight against terrorism," Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)