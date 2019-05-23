Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu wins from Mukto

-
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu won from the Mukto assembly constituency for the third consecutive time, defeating his lone rival Thupten Kunphen of the Congress by a margin of 2,602 votes.
Khandu won the seat in 2011 bye-election and was re- elected unopposed in 2014.
His political journey began after his father and former chief minister Dorjee Khandu died in a helicopter crash near Luguthang in Tawang district in April 2011.
The ruling BJP in the state has so far won 25 seats, including three unopposed, out of 35 seats.
While Janata Dal United (JDU) made its debut in the state with six seats, the opposition Congress has won three. Independent candidates have won two seats, the NPP and the PPA one each.
