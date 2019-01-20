JUST IN
Khelo: Haryana beat Jharkhand to win gold in U-21 Girls Hockey

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Playingto a plan, Haryana beat Jharkhand3-0 to win the U-21 Girls Hockey gold in the Khelo India Youth Games on Sunday.

Earlier Punjab beat Odisha2-1 for the third place.

Haryana, who led 2-0 at half time, attacked well and defended their citadel efficiently giving Jharkhand no chance to create any serious problem from them.

Yet, Jharkhand fought till the end, a media release said.

The winners took the lead in the 10thminute when Mahima Chowdhary struck.

Seven minutes before the second half, Haryana struck again and this time Amandeep Kaur made a solo run from the left and with a super reverse shot beat the onrushing goalkeeper to send the ball into the cave.

Haryana raised their tally in the fifth minute of the second half with Amrinder Kaur scoring the third goal to virtually seal the final in her team's favour, the release added.

Results: Girls U-21: Final: Haryana beat Jharkhand 3-0 (Mahima Chowdhary, Amandeep Kaur, Amrinder Kaur) Bronze medal play-off:Punjab beat Odisha 2-1Kajal (2)for Punjab, Rojita Kujur (1) for Odisha.

First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 12:25 IST

