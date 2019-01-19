Khelo: Chandigarh win Kabaddi boys under-21 gold

The competition at the Khelo India Youth Games came to an end with a thrill-a-minute final encounter in the Boys Under-21 category.

The only final not to feature Haryana, saw Chandigarh edge out with a 'Golden Raid' which is used to break ties after extra time, a issued Saturday said.

Chandigarh got off to a good start and even inflicted an All-out on their opponents in just the eighth minute of the game.

then fought back, inspired by a brilliant super raid by Radha Krishnan, as the first half ended at 17-17.

led for most of the second half but it was Chandigarh's turn to fight back who hung on as nothing could separate the teams at 36-36 at the end of the second half.

The match then had to be decided by two extra halves.

At 40-39 in the second half of extra time, Tamil Nadu finally thought they had come through, but there was one last twist as Chandigarh were awarded a technical point after Tamil Nadu substitutes jumped on to the court before the final whistle.

Chandigarh finally prevailed 41-40 through a Golden Raid, it said, addingUttar Pradesh and took bronze in the under-21 Boys category.

Despite being surprisingly knocked out before the semi-finals in the Boys Under-21 section, reached the other three finals and won two of them and got silver in the third, the release stated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)