Khelo: Maha enter all four kho-kho finals, eyes clean sweep

Maharashtrabooked their place in the finals of the both Boys and Girls Under-17 and Under-21 sections Wednesday, putting themselves in line for a four-gold sweep at the kho-kho competition of the Khelo India Youth Games here.
Kerala also assured themselves of at least two silver medals as they reached two finals in the two Under-21 sections.
Delhi in Under-17 Girls and Andhra Pradesh in Under-17 Boys managed to get into one final each, a media release said.
Interestingly, both semi-finals were decided by the same scoreline 7-6, with Maharashtra and Delhi emerging winners.
Results: Under-17 Girls: Semi-finals: Delhi beat Gujarat 7-6; Maharashtra beat Punjab 7-6.
Under-17 Boys:Maharashtra beat Tamil Nadu 12-6; Andhra Pradesh beat Karnataka 17-10.
Under-21 Girls: Maharashtra beat Odisha 10-7; Kerala beat Delhi 8-7.
Under-21 Boys:Maharashtra beat Gujarat 13-9;Kerala beat Andhra Pradesh 21-11.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU