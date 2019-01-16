Khelo: Maha enter all four kho-kho finals, eyes clean sweep

Maharashtrabooked their place in the finals of the both Boys and Girls Under-17 and Under-21 sections Wednesday, putting themselves in line for a four-gold sweep at the competition of the Khelo India Youth Games here.

also assured themselves of at least two silver medals as they reached two finals in the two Under-21 sections.

in Under-17 Girls and in Under-17 Boys managed to get into one final each, a said.

Interestingly, both semi-finals were decided by the same scoreline 7-6, with and emerging winners.

Results: Under-17 Girls: Semi-finals: beat 7-6; beat 7-6.

Under-17 Boys: beat 12-6; beat 17-10.

Under-21 Girls: Maharashtra beat Odisha 10-7; beat Delhi 8-7.

Under-21 Boys:Maharashtra beat 13-9; beat 21-11.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)