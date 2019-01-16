JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Punjab govt to release development funds for each assembly constituency

Lenders, other stakeholders working on resolution plan; no decision yet: Jet Airways
Business Standard

Khelo: Maha enter all four kho-kho finals, eyes clean sweep

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Maharashtrabooked their place in the finals of the both Boys and Girls Under-17 and Under-21 sections Wednesday, putting themselves in line for a four-gold sweep at the kho-kho competition of the Khelo India Youth Games here.

Kerala also assured themselves of at least two silver medals as they reached two finals in the two Under-21 sections.

Delhi in Under-17 Girls and Andhra Pradesh in Under-17 Boys managed to get into one final each, a media release said.

Interestingly, both semi-finals were decided by the same scoreline 7-6, with Maharashtra and Delhi emerging winners.

Results: Under-17 Girls: Semi-finals: Delhi beat Gujarat 7-6; Maharashtra beat Punjab 7-6.

Under-17 Boys:Maharashtra beat Tamil Nadu 12-6; Andhra Pradesh beat Karnataka 17-10.

Under-21 Girls: Maharashtra beat Odisha 10-7; Kerala beat Delhi 8-7.

Under-21 Boys:Maharashtra beat Gujarat 13-9;Kerala beat Andhra Pradesh 21-11.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 21:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements