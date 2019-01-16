Khelo: Dominant Punjab cagers enter semis of U-17 basketball

Defending champions boys registered their second successive win to seal a berth in the semi-finals of the Under-17 basketball event at the Khelo India Youth Games 2019 here Wednesday.

Led by a 20-point effort by Rajan, ended the challenge of hosts 72-48 in a Pool B encounter.

The hosts thus bowed out of the event, a said.

In another encounter, brushed aside 81-58 to maintain their clean slate.

Both and face-off in the last league encounter to decide the group winner.

From Group A, downed 88-77.

The race for the second spot in the group will be between and Karnataka, who had mixed results on day 2.

The Under-21 boys section had (Group-A), Punjab and (Group-B) booking their spots in the last-four, the release stated.

Results: Under-17, Boys Pool-A: bt Madhya Pradesh 88-77; bt 82-73 Pool-B:Punjab b 72-48; bt 81-58.

Under-17, Girls Pool-A:Punjab bt 78-58



Under-21, Boys Pool-A:Kerala bt 75-72; Delhi bt Uttar Pradesh 89-73 Pool-B:Punjab bt 101-56;Tamil Nadu bt Rajasthan 116-73.

Under-21, Girls Pool-A:Maharashtra bt 80- 74; Tamil Nadu bt Gujarat 79-36. Pool-B:Punjab bt Madhya Pradesh 75-67.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)