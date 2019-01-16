Khelo: Dominant Punjab cagers enter semis of U-17 basketball

Defending champions Punjab boys registered their second successive win to seal a berth in the semi-finals of the Under-17 basketball event at the Khelo India Youth Games 2019 here Wednesday.
Led by a 20-point effort by skipper Rajan, Punjab ended the challenge of hosts Maharashtra 72-48 in a Pool B encounter.
The hosts thus bowed out of the event, a media release said.
In another encounter, Haryana brushed aside Tamil Nadu 81-58 to maintain their clean slate.
Both Punjab and Haryana face-off in the last league encounter to decide the group winner.
From Group A, Rajasthan downed Madhya Pradesh 88-77.
The race for the second spot in the group will be between Kerala and Karnataka, who had mixed results on day 2.
The Under-21 boys section had Kerala (Group-A), Punjab and Tamil Nadu (Group-B) booking their spots in the last-four, the release stated.
Results: Under-17, Boys Pool-A:Rajasthan bt Madhya Pradesh 88-77; Kerala bt Karnataka 82-73 Pool-B:Punjab b Maharashtra 72-48;Haryana bt Tamil Nadu 81-58.
Under-17, Girls Pool-A:Punjab bt Rajasthan 78-58
Under-21, Boys Pool-A:Kerala bt Maharashtra 75-72; Delhi bt Uttar Pradesh 89-73 Pool-B:Punjab bt Karnataka 101-56;Tamil Nadu bt Rajasthan 116-73.
Under-21, Girls Pool-A:Maharashtra bt Karnataka 80- 74; Tamil Nadu bt Gujarat 79-36. Pool-B:Punjab bt Madhya Pradesh 75-67.
