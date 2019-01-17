Khelo tennis: Manish meets Dhruv in boy U-21 singles final

Third seed S Manish of Tamil Nadu reached the final of boys U-21 singles at the Khelo India Youth Games with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Nitin Sinha of West Bengal.
He will now face the unseeded Dhruv Sunish of Maharashtra, who upset fourth seed Paramveer Bajwa of Chandigarh in the other semi-final 6-4, 6-2, a media release said.
In the U-17 girls singles semi-finals, Prerna Vichare of Maharashtra overcame Lakshmi Reddy of Andhra Pradesh 7-5, 6-4 and will play Priyanshi Bhandari of Gujarat for the gold medal.
The Gujarat girl beat top seed Gargi Pawar of Maharashtra 6-2, 6-2.
In the girls U-21 doubles semi-finals, Telanganas Rashmika Bhamdipaty and Humera Shaik reached final without conceding a game against Tamil Nadu's K Balasubramanian and Sai Avanti Revevanur.
They face Gujarats Zeel Desai and Vaidehi Chaudhari who defeated Sai Dedeepya and Aditi Aree of Telangana 6-0, 6-2 in the other semi-final.
