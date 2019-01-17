Khelo tennis: Manish meets Dhruv in boy U-21 singles final

Third seed S Manish of reached the final of boys U-21 singles at the Khelo Youth Games with a 6-3, 6-2 win over of West Bengal.

He will now face the unseeded of Maharashtra, who upset fourth seed Paramveer Bajwa of Chandigarh in the other semi-final 6-4, 6-2, a said.

In the U-17 girls singles semi-finals, Prerna Vichare of overcame Lakshmi Reddy of 7-5, 6-4 and will play Priyanshi Bhandari of for the gold medal.

The girl beat top seed Gargi Pawar of 6-2, 6-2.

In the girls U-21 doubles semi-finals, Telanganas Rashmika Bhamdipaty and Humera Shaik reached final without conceding a game against Tamil Nadu's K Balasubramanian and Sai Avanti Revevanur.

They face and who defeated Sai Dedeepya and Aditi Aree of Telangana 6-0, 6-2 in the other semi-final.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)