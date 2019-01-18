Khyala stabbing: After parents, 18-yr-old man succumbs to injuries

An 18-year-old man, who was stabbed multiple times by his neighbour in west Delhi's Khyala, succumbed to injures Friday, two days after he and his parents were attacked by their neighbour, police said.

succumbed to injuries at 3.50 am at DDU Hospital, they added.

and his parents -- and -- were attacked by their neighbour on Wednesday following an argument over a petty issue.

While succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, her husband died a day later.

The accused was arrested on Thursday.

Around 200 people, including the relatives of the victims who had arrived from Uttar Pradesh, gathered in the locality seeking justice for the victims. They began their protest in the afternoon and stayed put till evening.

The protesters chanted slogans demanding that the accused be hanged to death.

They were also demanding that the Azad's house be given to the victim family, police said.

The district police is in the process of writing to State Legal Services Authority seeking compensation for the victim's family, Monika Bhardwaj, of Police (west), said.

The incident took place in front of Veeru's elder daughter Khusbhu, 20, and her younger sister, police said.

The victims belonged to Hathras in Western and were living in a rented accommodation at DDA Colony in Khyala C-block for the last two years.

had four children. and used to work in a factory, while was a housewife.

Their eldest daughter is married in Agra, while her younger siblings -- Aman, 14, and Khushi, eight, have been left orphaned.

The sisters said locals did not come to the aid of the victims when they were being attacked fearing for their own safety.

