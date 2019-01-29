Kia Motors begins trial of its SUV at plant in Andhra Pradesh

: Korean automobile-maker Corporation Tuesday commenced trial of its flagship sports utility vehicle (SUV) at its first plant in

The plant is located in district of

The was first showcased at Auto Expo in in 2018.

N Chandrababu Naidu launched the trial in the presence of South Korean to

of Corporation and chief executive officer (CEO) Han-Woo Park and managing director and CEO of India and Kookhyun Shim were present.

The eighth largest in the world, Kia Motors is expected to roll its first car out of the plant only in the second half of 2019.

"Commencing trial production is a significant moment that we have been preparing for as we take on the challenges of future mobility across India," Park said.

"India will play an important role in expanding Kia Motors' global footprint and this is the start of another chapter of our success story in India," he said.

To further its future mobility partnership with the government, Kia handed over a model of its new electric vehicle to the

"This partnership reinforces commitment of Kia to supporting the government in promoting the uptake of electric vehicles and developing a local electric vehicle charging infrastructure," Shim said.

The new features cutting-edge manufacturing processes, including advanced robotics and Artificial Intelligence, the company said.

Spread over 536 acres, the plant has an annual production capacity of upto three lakh units.

An integrated automotive production facility, the plant adopts state-of-the-art production technologies, with more than 300 robots automating the press, body and

Kia and its vendor partners are expected to invest USD two billion to create 3,000 direct and about 7,000 indirect jobs in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)