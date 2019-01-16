JUST IN
Kia issuing new U.S. recall of 68,000 vehicles for fire risks

Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kia Motors Corp <000270.KS> said on Wednesday it is issuing a new recall for 68,000 U.S. vehicles at risk of fuel leaks after it previously recalled them in 2017 for engine fire risks.

Kia said a high pressure fuel pipe may have been damaged or improperly installed as part of an engine replacement that could increase the risk of fire. The Korean automaker also said it is offering a software update to nearly 1.7 million U.S. vehicles to protect them from internal damage.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by G Crosse)

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 23:40 IST

