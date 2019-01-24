Kim expresses 'great satisfaction' over Trump letter: KCNA

North Korea's has expressed "great satisfaction" after receiving a letter from US ahead of a second summit between the two leaders, Pyongyang's reported Thursday.

Kim is making "good technical preparations" for the meeting, the official agency said, in the isolated nation's first comments on the talks scheduled for next month.

The letter was handed to Kim by one of his right-hand Chol, who met with Trump at the last week, as the two seek a denuclearisation accord that could ease decades of hostility.

"(Kim) spoke highly of Trump for expressing his unusual determination and will for the settlement of the issue with a great interest in the second DPRK-US summit," said, using the initials of the North's official name.

The pair first met in June in Singapore, where they signed a vaguely worded document in which Kim pledged to work toward the "denuclearisation of the " On Saturday, Trump said a location for the summit has been decided without giving more details, with the confirming it would go ahead in February.

