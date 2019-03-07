Kiran Bedi condoles death of former Pondy LG Virendra Kataria

-
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Thursday condoled the death of former Lt Governor of the union territory Virendra Kataria.
"Deeply grieved to learn about of the death of Virendra Kataria, former Lt Governor of Puducherry and former Member of Rajya Sabha," she said in her message.
Kataria, the 21st Lt Governor of Puducherry, died in Delhi on Tuesday.
"Kataria during his long public life by virtue of his vast knowledge and experience discharged his duties with utmost commitment and dignity," Bedi said.
Kataria was the Lt Governor of the union territory for about a year from July, 2013.
