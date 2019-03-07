Credit goes to residents: Mathura mayor on Swachh award

A day after won an award in a cleanliness survey, Mukesh on Thursday credited the residents of the city for the and promised to work hard to improve the rankings.

The work was difficult owing to the influx of pilgrims. However, the joint effort of the civic body and residents have paid positive dividends, said.

The residents not only cooperated but also motivated several million pilgrims visiting the city annually to follow the rules, the said.

The 2019 Swachh Survekshan awards were conferred by in on Wednesday. Mathura-Vrindaban has been awarded the 'Fastest Moving City' in the medium city category of 3-10 lakh.

The Vrindaban Nagar Nigam took a jump of 289 places from 422 in 2018 to 133.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)