Mumbai cueist Vaya shines with break of 70 to enter round 3

City cueist continued with his impressive run of formon his way into the third round of the Rs 12.9 lakhs prize money CCI All India Open Snooker Championship here Thursday.

Vaya compiled a notable break of 76 during his 3-1 second round win over Aashit Pandya from Thane at the Cricket Club of India (CCI).

The former junior Indian player, who had fired a break of 60 in his first round win, maintained the winning momentum.

Vaya finished the match in style by stitching a neat run of 76, which bettered young Shahyan Razmi's highest break of 70 Wednesday, to wrap up the tie 93-31, 56-59, 61-29, 95-16.

Results (all from unless stated otherwise) (1st round): (Delhi) beat Mohit Khanchandani (Jaipur) 3-0 (81-37, 55-17, 79-35); Pratyush Somayajula beat Aditya Shandiliya 3-0 (62-12, 61-6, 53-36); Shubhojit Ro beat 3-0 (77-20, 53-42, 59-34); (Pune) beat (Pune) 3-1 (17-51, 34-25, 55-44, 63-33); (Thane) beat 3-1 (58-18, 19-60, 39-31, 52-19); Poras Shah beat Manan Shah 3-1 (26-49, 67-60, 72-1, 72-31); beat Kishore Laungani 3-0 (63-19, 58-52, 75-45).

Round 2: beat Rishi K (Thane) 3-1 (86-29, 69-27, 59-60, 58-18); Asutosh Padhye beat Chaitanya Singh (Bhopal) 3-0 (57-44, 65-38, 81-9); Rushabh Gohil beat 3-1 (57-28, 29-58, 58-47, 64-28); Nabil Lakadawala beat Cherag Ramakrishnan3-1 (64-13, 47-9, 34-75, 62-16); beat Dhawal Karia 3-1 (28-58, 61-21, 81-16, 68-22); D'souza beat (Bhopal) 3-1 (50-14, 41-62, 57-4, 64-36); beat Raj Rana 3-1 (50-57, 50-48, 68-41, 81-37); (Kolhapur) beat Anees Jumani 3-2 (60-27, 21-56, 78-48, 19-57, 73-55); Hitesh Kotwani beat (Aurangabad) 3-0 (47-9, 62-21, 49-22); beat 3-0 (58-44, 82-34, 69-46); beat Aashit Pandya (Thane) 3-1 (93-31, 56-59, 61-29, 95-16).

