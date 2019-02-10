Jet Airways cancels flights due to operational reasons

Crisis-hit Sunday cancelled more than 10 flights due to operational reasons, according to a source.

On February 7, the said four of its aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of lease rentals.

"A few flights of were today cancelled due to operational reasons," an said.

The source in the industry said that more than 10 flights were cancelled from alone.

"The regrets the inconvenience it caused to its guests. Affected guests have been re-accommodated while those seeking refunds have been compensated as per appropriate guidelines," the said.

Faced with acute financial problems, the airline is looking to restructure debt and raise fresh funds.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)