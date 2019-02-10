Jet Airways cancels flights due to operational reasons

-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways delays part payment of Aug salaries to pilots, senior mgmt personnel
Jet Airways delays part payment of employees' August salaries
Jet Airways raises Rs 250 cr from advance ticket sales to Jet Privilege
Jet Airways denies stake sale, allays fears of debts
Jet pilots warn of 'non-cooperation', airline assures full salary payment by Sep 26
-
Crisis-hit Jet Airways Sunday cancelled more than 10 flights due to operational reasons, according to a source.
On February 7, the airline said four of its aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of lease rentals.
"A few flights of Jet Airways were today cancelled due to operational reasons," an airline spokesperson said.
The source in the aviation industry said that more than 10 flights were cancelled from Mumbai airport alone.
"The airline regrets the inconvenience it caused to its guests. Affected guests have been re-accommodated while those seeking refunds have been compensated as per appropriate guidelines," the spokesperson said.
Faced with acute financial problems, the airline is looking to restructure debt and raise fresh funds.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU