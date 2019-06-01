Kiran Bedi meets PM, Home Minister

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Saturday called on in New Delhi and greeted him on his assuming office for a second consecutive term.

"With a 'Man of Destiny' who is steering the destiny of Bharat/ @PMOIndia @narendramodi," Bedi tweeted.

The former IPS who completed three yearsas Lt Governor of the union territory on May 29, also met the new in the capital today.

sources here said Bedi discussed "challenges before the union territory of with Shah. Priority being the need to ensure grass root level democracy by holding panchayat elections."



Civic polls have not been held for nearly ten years here "despite the directions of the Supreme Court," the sources said.

