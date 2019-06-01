Kiran Bedi meets PM, Home Minister

-
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and greeted him on his assuming office for a second consecutive term.
"With a 'Man of Destiny' who is steering the destiny of Bharat/ India. @PMOIndia @narendramodi," Bedi tweeted.
The former IPS officer who completed three yearsas Lt Governor of the union territory on May 29, also met the new Home Minister Amit Shah in the capital today.
Raj Nivas sources here said Bedi discussed "challenges before the union territory of Puducherry with Shah. Priority being the need to ensure grass root level democracy by holding panchayat elections."
Civic polls have not been held for nearly ten years here "despite the directions of the Supreme Court," the sources said.
