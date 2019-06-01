India battles heatwave conditions, temperature nears 51C in Rajasthan's Churu

Scorching heatwave conditions gripped large swathes of the country Saturday as the crossed the 50-degree mark in Rajasthan's Churu, while several other places endured maximum temperatures markedly above normal with the weatherman saying there will be no respite until next week.

The national capital battled conditions in the "red category" as the maximum temperature recorded at the was 46.1C, according to the The recorded a maximum of 43.5C.

The Friday issued the highest "red-colour" warning for the city. of the Skymet said heatwave conditions will persist in for another week and the maximum temperature will hover around 46 degrees Celsius.

in the western part of the desert state of was the hottest placed in the country at 50.8 degrees Celsius, nine notches above normal, according to the met department office in

The entire state reeled under intense heatwave conditions with Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Kota recording their maximums at 49, 47.9, 47.2 and 46 degrees Celsius. Jodhpur, and registered their maximum day temperatures at 45.6, 45.2, 44.5 degrees Celsius.

In Uttar Pradesh, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Banda at 48.4 degrees Celsius. Several areas in the state reeled under heatwave conditions.

The IMD said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over Rajasthan, and during the next five days and over Punjab, Haryana, and and south during the next three.

A is usually declared when the maximum temperature remains above 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days.

Heatwave conditions intensified in and also, with Narnaul (Haryana) sizzling at 47.2 degrees Celsius. Hisar experienced blistering heatwave conditions at 45.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, as per a meteorological department report.

In Punjab, and reeled under severe heatwave conditions with 45.7 and 44.1 degrees Celsius, up by five degrees above normal, respectively. Union Territory Chandigarh, the common capital of and Haryana, sizzled at 42.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

In the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, at least four places recorded their maximum temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius. The hottest place in the state was Una at 44.9 followed by Bilaspur 43, Hamirpur 40.6, Mandi 40.5 degrees Celsius.

However, capital Shimla and some other parts of the state got some relief from the scorching heat as thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds came towards the evening, said.

In the northern state of and Kashmir, the city recorded a maximum of 43.6 degrees Celsius, 4.2 notches above season's average. While heatwave conditions continued throughout the day, there was a light duststorm in

Elsewhere, the IMD said the maximum temperatures were markedly above normal (5.1C or more) at many places over central and in some parts of Himachal Pradesh, west Rajasthan, and north interior

The maximum temperatures were 3.1C-5.0C above normal at most places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, New Delhi, and and at a few places over Rayalaseema and

The heatwave condition continued to prevail in western part of Odisha while the coastal region encountered high humidity levels as 10 places in the state recorded maximum temperatures above 40 degree Celsius Saturday, IMD sources said.

Jharsuguda and Angul in the western region of the state recorded temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius and 42.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

