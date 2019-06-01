JUST IN
Business Standard

Guj: 150 kg ganja seized

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Local police Saturday seized 150 kg ganja, estimated to worth Rs 45 lakh, and arrested two persons.

Police intercepted a mini-truck on Jetalpur bridge in Narol locality on a tip-off that a large consignment of ganja was being smuggled to Ahmedabad from Surat, a crime branch official said, adding that they found bags filled with the contraband in the vehicle.

Police have arrested Dahyabhai Bhati and the vehicle driver Ravi under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The ganja was supposed to be supplied to retail distributors in different areas of the city, the official added.

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 20:35 IST

