Guj: 150 kg ganja seized

Saturday seized 150 kg ganja, estimated to worth Rs 45 lakh, and arrested two persons.

Police intercepted a mini-truck on in Narol locality on a tip-off that a large consignment of was being smuggled to Ahmedabad from Surat, a crime branch said, adding that they found bags filled with the contraband in the vehicle.

Police have arrested and the vehicle driver under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The was supposed to be supplied to retail distributors in different areas of the city, the added.

