Kiren Rijiju promises greener stadiums, academies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Wednesday announced that all SAI Stadiums and academies will be environment friendly.

The minister, who took charge a few days ago, also pledged his support for a greener earth as he planted saplings of Ashoka tree on the occasion of World Environment Day.

"This is just the beginning of a long term initiative. Going forward, we will plant many more trees in all our SAI stadiums and academies. All our institutes will be environment friendly," Rijiju said.

The minister also met athletes at the event and enquired about their training and sought feedback on the facilities available at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium.

First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 13:55 IST

