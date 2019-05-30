Kishan Reddy - a leader who rose through the ranks

from G Kishan Reddy, who was sworn-in as a of State, is a leader who rose through the ranks.

The won the Secunderabad seat in by a comfortable margin.

Reddy, who started his political career in 1977 as an with the Janata Party, had served as of BJP in undivided and and also as national of BJYM, BJP's youth wing.

He also functioned as the party's of Legislative Assembly.

Born in 1960 in neighbouring Ranga district, Kishan was inspired by Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and RSS leaders before he plunged into public service.

After working with as an activist, he joined the BJP when it was formed in 1980.

Reddy's growth in the saffron party was gradual and he was appointed



as the of in 2002 when the party was in power at the Centre.

formed the (WYCAT), an apolitical organisation, when he was the president of

He organised a World Youth Convention under the auspices of WYCAT in in which delegates from over 50 countries participated.

He conducted a ' Yatra' with the objective of expressing solidarity with the people living in border areas.

Reddy contested Assembly polls for the first time in 2004 (from Himayatnagar in Hyderabad) and got elected. His work won him laurels though he was the only MLA for his party then.

After delimitation of constituencies, he was subsequently elected to the Assembly from Amberpet constituency in the city in 2009 and 2014.

He, however, lost the Assembly elections held in December 2018, the first in Telangana after its formation.

With sitting member and former Union being denied the ticket, Kishan Reddy was chosen by the party to contest from Secunderabad in the recent held polls.

Reddy also worked for social causes, including well being of children suffering from heart ailments. His effort, along with others, made the then government to come up with a scheme to help such children.

He headed the and undertook agitations, seeking equal treatment, respect and improvement in their living conditions.

