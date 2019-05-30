South Africa's Amla retires hurt after being hit by Archer bouncer

star batsman retired hurt after being hit by a in opener against England at the Oval on Thursday.

had made five when he missed an intended pull off the fast bowler, the ball crashing into the grille of his helmet after he was beaten for sheer speed. He had several minutes of on-field treatment before walking off.

The Proteas were then 14 without loss in the fourth over chasing 312 to win on an Oval ground where made a record 311 not out in a Test against England in 2012.

It was uncertain whether Amla would bat again in the innings, with a statement issued by on their feed saying: "@amlahash has been assessed and is doing fine."



It added: "Due to the sensitive nature of head injuries, he will undergo another reassessment during the course of the innings which will give an indication of his further participation in the match.

